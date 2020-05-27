Outlander – Emmy Watch: The case for Richard Rankin as Roger







Welcome back to another edition of Outlander – Emmy Watch! This is a week-long series where we are looking at the chances for some beloved actors (and the show itself!) in some all-important categories.

For today’s article, we’re taking a closer look at the category of Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — one that Richard Rankin is going to be a major contender in. We do think that there’s a good chance at him scoring a nomination? Let’s just start by saying this — from his aftermath to the hanging to his performance in the finale, there are so many fantastic moments that should make him into a contender.

The competition – The Supporting Actor category is always a challenge, largely due to the fact that there are hundreds of shows on the air and with that, far more potential nominees than you tend to see with any leading category. The actors suspected to be nominated this year include Jonathan Banks of Better Call Saul, Kieran Culkin of Succession, Billy Crudup of The Morning Show, and then also David Harbour of Stranger Things. There are a handful of other contenders in here, as well, including Mandy Patinkin of Homeland (its final season) and then also more actors from Ozark and Better Call Saul.

The case for it – Rankin does a brilliant job over the course of the season at showcasing an emotional journey. Look at the version of Roger at the beginning of the season and then compare him to the man you see at the end. There are echoes of the same person, but also someone weathered and hardened by his experiences. He makes that journey believable, especially with some of his individual scenes with Sophie Skelton and John Bell. We saw his joy, his sorrow, and his pain. Roger to us remains one of the most magnetic characters in this story.

What’s going against it? – The biggest obstacle that we see with Rankin’s nomination is that Emmy voters seem to be consolidating some of their attention towards just a handful of shows. Think along the lines of Succession, The Morning Show, Ozark, and Better Call Saul. If you’re not on one of these shows, you could have a harder time. It’s going to be hard to wage good campaigns given the current climate, as well, and for whatever reason, the Emmys often scoff at shows with fantasy components … at least ones that are not Game of Thrones.

Does Richard have a chance? – As of right now, we’d wager that Richard is a long-shot for a nomination. A deserving one, for sure, but Supporting Actors on Outlander don’t always receive the attention they deserve and the field is just so vast. What Richard needs is some high-ranking people in the Emmy community singing his praises, and we’re unsure if we will see that this year.

