Outlander season 5 DVD, Blu-Ray now available for pre-order; details







Just in case you’re excited for a little more news on Outlander, at least know this — it seems as though Amazon is already taking pre-orders on the season 5 DVD/Blu-Ray set!

The first thing that is worth noting here is this — we don’t have any official details yet as to when these sets are going to be available. There is information over here about both the DVD and the Blu-Ray, but we’re going to focus here more on the latter — in particular the special Collector’s Edition that feels kind of similar to what we had last season. You can view the official page for it here, and there are a wide array of bonus features listed.

What intrigues us? There’s a 28-page book “featuring behind-the-scenes content,” the season 5 soundtrack, and then also four new Outlander Untold bonus scenes “featuring fan-favorite characters.” This was a fun thing that we had in the season 4 set, and we’re glad to see it continue in some form. We hope that Fergus is in one of them at least, given that we didn’t get enough of him during the season. Also, it’d be nice to get more of Lord John Grey, Lizzie, Ulysses, and Young Ian. These are all characters important to the fabric of the show, but we don’t often get to see things from their point of view.

Note that there could be stuff added to that listing for the Collector’s Edition down the road — we’re just reporting on what happens to be there right now. (There are typically more features on the overall sets.) You can view the listing for the DVD for the season here — just note that it comes without some of the stuff we’ve mentioned already.

In getting back to the release date, season 4’s set came out a few months after the finale. We feel like the earliest expected date for season 5 is later this summer, but things could change in this current climate.

