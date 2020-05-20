The Masked Singer season 3 finale preview: Ready for the reveals?







Tonight on The Masked Singer season 3, we had a special that was all about setting the stage for the big conclusion tomorrow. There are three singers who are left to be revealed, and on paper, it seems like all of the identities are pretty much cemented.

We will still go ahead and mention that there are possible spoilers within this article … or at the very least, educated guesses as to who the remaining performers are.

Night Angel – Almost every single clue all season long has indicated that this is Real Housewives of Atlanta star/performer Kandi Burruss, and there is zero reason to back away from that now. Her performance style seems to fit her perfectly, and she’s a good enough singer to be able to nail some of what we’ve seen from her all season long.

Turtle – As someone who isn’t super-aware of all things Jesse McCartney, this is a masked identity that managed to elude us a little bit over the start of the season. Yet, as time went on it started to become more and more clear that it was him under the mask. If you compare his singing voice on the show to some of Jesse’s performances in real life, it definitely lines up.

Frog – The 106 & Park clues served as a great introduction to the idea that this was really Bow Wow in disguise — now, it feels all but assured. The larger question that we’re wondering is whether or not someone like the Frog can win the show when clearly, he’s not the best singer left. Instead, he’s more of a rapper and all-around entertainer.

Was this season too long for its own good? Maybe, just because it’s hard to be as invested in the show when you know everyone’s identity.

