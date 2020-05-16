The Flash season 7, Legacies season 3 could have typical episode orders







When we first heard the news that shows like The Flash, Legacies, Batwoman, and All American were going to be held back until 2021, the first thought that entered our head was simply this — the episode orders were going to be cut. How are you able to film as many episodes in as short a span of time?

Well, for those concerned, consider this a bit of good news — for the time being, there is still a plan to bring a lot of episodes to the table. This could certainly change down the road, but it’s not something that CW programming head Mark Pedowitz is actively looking to do right now. Speaking via TVLine about the scheduling plan, here is some of what he had to say:

“We are planning our normal episodic counts …. We have some shows that’ll have 22 or 20 [episodes], we’ll have some shows at 13 … We plan to continue that way, and we’ll see how the world progresses.”

The episode counts for most returning shows this past season (at least the ones airing in the fall) ranged between 20 and 22, or at least that’s where they were before filming was forced to shut down. Some, like Legacies, ended up airing smaller numbers than others like The Flash. In the end, we expect a lot of these episodes to still be filmed somehow.

Yet, don’t expect the bonus episodes to be tacked on to a 20/22-episode order. Our feeling is that they will be included in it, and that may help for some of the lost time in filming some of these shows. As of right now, we have a hard time imagining that they will kick off at the same time the cast and producers are used to — and it doesn’t matter where the shows are filming.

