American Idol renewed for season 19; will Katy Perry, judges return?







For those worried about the future of American Idol entering this weekend’s grand finale, there is no real need to be.

To be, ABC officially renewed the long-running competition show for a season 19 — the fourth season on the network. This isn’t a surprise, but at a time when renewals have been a little bit slow to come out, it is still rather nice to hear.

As for the roster of judges who are coming back, that’s still to be determined. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie have been the main stable ever since the show premiered on ABC, and we like to think that they would want the trio back. Yet, there are questions for a number of reasons. all of them are busy performers, and with Perry set to have a baby this year, she may shift some of her attention elsewhere. There are also questions as to how the show will operate now — it’s pretty impossible to have open casting calls for at least the foreseeable future.

In the end, we are expecting a whole slew of virtual auditions this year — maybe by the fall there will be a chance to do some in-person stuff with the judges, but nothing is 100% on the subject. Given that a new season probably will not air until spring 2020, ABC has some time to figure it out. (We do wonder, though, if they would try some virtual off-shoot for the fall if there is a real lack of programming elsewhere.)

