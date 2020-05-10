Supergirl season 5 episode 19 (finale) spoilers: ‘Immortal Kombat’







Next week, we hope that you’re ready for Supergirl season 5 episode 19. This is the big finale entitled “Immortal Kombat,” and you better be prepared for almost anything to transpire. You’ve got some major battles brewing with Lex and Leviathan at the center of them. Also, is it possible that we may actually get Lena and Kara on the same page again? That’s something that we’ve been looking forward to almost the entirety of the season.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supergirl season 5 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTED THIS PENULTIMATE EPISODE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#519). Original airdate 5/17/2020.

In addition to the Brainy / Nia story, we’ve also heard already that this episode will feature one more appearance from Meaghan Rath as a female iteration of Brainiac-5. This is going to prove to be a very eventful hour, but the one strange thing about it is knowing that it was not meant to be the end. There may be something about the end of it that is incredibly unfulfilling, and it won’t quite be the fault of any of the people involved. Instead, it just has to do with the health crisis unfortunately forcing everyone to shut down production far earlier than anyone would have wanted.

At least we’re ending the season with an episode directed by Harewood — he knows these characters so well thanks to him being there from the very beginning!

