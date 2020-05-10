Outlander season 6 premiere date hopes: When could it air on Starz?







Following tonight’s finale, what can you expect in terms of an Outlander season 6 premiere date? The demand is going to there immediately. How could it not be?

The great news is that you don’t have to worry about the future of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe drama on Starz. It’s already renewed! The network has shown a great commitment to date to bringing more Outlander on the air. So what question remains? It’s mostly when they will be able to put them on the air … and we really hope that you’re patient, since it’s going to be a while.

If you hadn’t heart, Outlander season 6 was originally going to be filming this month in Scotland — unfortunately, the current health crisis has rendered that impossible. There’s no clear indication as to when filming will now begin — it may be this fall, but the hope still remains for the series to air at some point in 2021. That was originally going to be the plan, and we still have a feeling that this is going to be the case again … just a handful of months later than expected.

The larger question that we know people have right now is whether or not there is going to be an Outlander season 7 … but unfortunately, nothing is 100% official on that just yet. We know that the cast seems interested, but just because there’s an interest does not necessarily make something come to fruition. There will be discussions between the network and Sony the studio about how to proceed, and what the long-term future of the show should be. We’re hopeful for a season 7, but beyond that the future remains very much unclear.

For now, patience is a virtue — be prepared to wait for a while for news, but let’s our fingers and hope that the world gets better. First and foremost, for the sake of everyone’s health. Everything else, including production of this show, can come next.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Outlander season 6 premiere date?

