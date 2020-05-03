Is David Berry leaving Outlander, Lord John Grey role?







Is David Berry leaving Outlander … at least in the immediate future? On tonight’s new episode, there are reasons for question marks about Lord John Grey sticking around Fraser’s Ridge.

In the early going, Lord John made it clear that he was going to be departing soon back to Helwater — it’s been forever since we’ve heard that name on the show, and it does bring back everything that happened with Geneva Dunsany and Jamie. (Ironically, Geneva was also mentioned in the episode tonight as Jamie told Brianna the truth about William, his son who doesn’t know who his true father is.)

Speaking in a new interview with News.com.au, Berry notes that his future with the show — at least in the near future — is largely to be seen:

There’s so much uncertainty in the world with John’s involvement in the series, whether he goes ahead with Outlander is still undetermined.

We know that story-wise, John does have a role to play in the series moving forward, and we do think that there is potential for the producers to write in story for the character beyond what is in the books. There is also hope still for some sort of spin-off all about the character. We know that there’s an idea out there (Berry seems to note it in the same interview), but nothing seems to be close to finalized. Nothing may come of it at all. (The series has been renewed for a season 6.)

For now, just know that Lord John will remain fundamental to the Outlander world no matter how often he appears moving forward. We just know that Berry brings so much life and heart to his performance — he’s the best Lord John we could have hoped for.

