The Blacklist season 7: Diego Klattenhoff on possible Ressler, Liz romance







We’ve known for some time that there are people who want Liz and Ressler to get together at some point on The Blacklist. There were a lot of discussions about that in the early going, but then it quieted down a little when Liz and Tom were together in earnest.

Now, however, there are questions aplenty regarding the two’s future. It’s been a while since Tom’s death, and we’ve seen over time a good bit of loyalty and care build between these two. There is absolutely an affection present here, and following the end of this past episode, it feels easy to sit here and paint a picture where these two characters get together in the end.

Yet, there’s a difference between painting a picture of the two getting together and then it actually happening. Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what Diego Klattenhoff had to say on the possibility of “Keenler” coming to pass:

“It’s one of those things that you just never know, and you can never get your hopes up one way or the other … If it happens, it happens, terrific. If it doesn’t, so be it.”

Diego seems open to the idea, but he’s in a position where he doesn’t have a whole lot of control. It’s ultimately up to whatever the writers decide to do with these characters. We’re not sure that it is going to be something that happens in season 7, but who knows? Maybe the story expands further and it becomes a part of season 8. Remember that the show has already been renewed, and we like to imagine that the writers are already off plotting and planning some of what lies ahead.

In the immediate future, what’s probably most important for Liz and Ressler is the two of them working to contend with Katarina Rostova being out there. we know that she’s got some major moves planned, including one that could put Dembe in some jeopardy. For some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to visit the link here.

