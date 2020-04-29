black-ish season 6 finale spoilers: Surprises and past romances







If you are interested in checking out the black-ish season 6 finale, know this — it will be coming up in one week’s time! Within this hour, you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of different characters look to the future. It’s a pivotal story that could push a lot of story arcs forward … and there could be a cliffhanger or two. We do think that a season 7 renewal is going to come, so at least the writers can prepare with that possibility in mind. (You never want to feel too comfortable, but this is one of the biggest tentpole shows on ABC at the moment.)

Want some specifics? Below, CarterMatt has some more news on the black-ish season 6 finale and what lies ahead:

“Love, Boat” – In the season finale of “black-ish,” Dre can’t come to terms with his new reality when he discovers something shocking about Pops and Ruby. Junior feels the pressure to find love and tries to rekindle a past romance with a grand gesture on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, MAY 5 (9:30–10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Junior’s story should prove to be one of the most exciting ones of the finale, mostly because of the simple fact that he’s going to be dealing with the idea of what he should be doing. It can be really difficult to find the right way to move forward here without making a mistake … let’s just hope that he’s patient. (The grand gesture part of this is exciting, mostly out of our own personal curiosity for whatever that may be.)

If you want more from the black-ish universe beyond just what’s in the finale, know that there is definitely going to be more grown-ish coming up down the road…

