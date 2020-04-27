Never Have I Ever season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere, will a Never Have I Ever season 2 happen at Netflix? Can we have high hopes for a renewal? Consider this article your earliest source for a lot of that info!

Let’s start things off here with this — for the time being, there is no 100% confirmation that there is going to be more of the Mindy Kaling-produced comedy on the streaming service. We know that this is a semi-autobiographical passion project for her, and it’s something that can probably be tapped into a number of times over the course of the future.

The big problem at the moment is simply one tied to the streaming service itself — Netflix doesn’t tend to be kind to a number of first-year shows, at least in comparison to how they were a number of years ago. There was an era where we saw the vast majority of their shows move forward as they were building their brand, but the truth now is that said brand has already been built. They have an enormous library and because of that, it is so much more of a challenge to get shows a second season. They cancel with regularity — heck, they even canceled a show earlier today in Turn Up Charlie that featured a big star in Idris Elba.

If you want to see a Never Have I Ever season 2, the best piece of advice that we can give you is to watch the first season within the next few weeks, be sure to watch the whole season, and then also tell your friends to do the same thing. Netflix bases a lot of their renewal decisions off of demand — they want to know that, if they bring the show back, that there is a rather immense amount of value there. They want to see potential for it to continue to grow, and that trajectory is more important than one that necessarily gets a lot of buzz right away.

Remember that if you want to get a greater sense of a number of shows’ renewal/cancellation odds, you can see them via our official guide.

