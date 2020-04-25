Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, and MacGyver ratings stay strong







One of the big takeaways that we’ve got from Friday night’s ratings at this point is rather simple: CBS is still winning big. We’ve seen the evidence of it, and now we just have to see if it continues.

Let’s begin here with Blue Bloods, as last night’s new episode generated its best 18-49 demo rating of the season in a 0.8. This is another reminder that a season 11 renewal for the series feels almost like a foregone conclusion. This show is the underrated engine that could for the network — it routinely posts big wins and yet very rarely gets any credit for it. Good on the producers for continuing to find a way to entice viewers to watch time and time again.

As for what transpired elsewhere, there were a number of notable headlines across the board. This begins with Magnum PI and MacGyver, which both were able to hold reasonably steady to the 0.7 rating that they posted the previous week. That’s especially impressive here given that they were up against the NFL Draft — while it didn’t necessarily command huge viewership compared to night 1 (it only drew a 0.7 rating for ABC), it still dominated in terms of headlines and social-media activity on the net. All three of these shows still have more stories to come, with Friday serving as the season finale for Blue Bloods.

All three of these CBS shows feel like close to sure things for renewal, especially since Hawaii Five-0 is gone and we foresee the network being very much interested in keeping some stability on a night where it consistently dominated. For those wondering, The Blacklist also stayed pretty steady with a 0.6 rating — it has already been officially renewed for a season 8, so you don’t have to spend all that much time worrying about it.

