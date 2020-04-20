Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Liz’s mother arrives







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 7? This installment could be a family affair — or at least kick off a story that is going to last for a while. After all, Liz’s mother is surfacing on the show! Bertila Damas is going to be appearing in an arc throughout the remainder of the season, and she’s going to bring back some very important memories from Liz’s past.

Of course, not all of these memories are going to be good ones. Her presence should give Jeanine Mason some fantastic material, and we’re looking forward to seeing a good bit of this explored over the course of the next few episodes.

So what else is coming up? Think a lot of stuff. Liz’s mother turning up is going to cause chaos for more than just her, and we’re also going to see a little bit more supernatural stuff … just because what would this show be without some of that?

For a few more details right now on what’s to come, we suggest that you take a look at the Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

OLD WOUNDS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned. Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa spiraling. Nathan Dean and Lily Cowles also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera (#207). Original airdate 4/27/2020.

