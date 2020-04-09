





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? If you’re curious about that, or what else lies ahead, we’ve got news on both within this piece!

If you haven’t heard, let’s go ahead and be the bearer of bad news (best to get that out of the way): There is no new episode of SVU on the air tonight. Instead, NBC is going to be holding on to the remaining two episodes of the season for at least one more week. Because of real-world matters/the current health crisis, season 21 will have 20 instead of the average 24 episodes. We know that there were some exciting plans for those remaining episodes, and it’s possible that those storylines will be re-addressed when we get into the new season. It’s still much too early to tell given everything that is going on in the real world.

For now, though, what we have for you within this piece are details about the remaining episodes — while neither one of these may have the traditional “finale” feel, they should give you some of that classic SVU feel and deliver some powerful stories. Take a look below.

Season 21 episode 19, “Solving for the Unknowns” – 04/16/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU struggles to find a serial predator who uses a date rape drug that leaves no evidence behind. Rollins receives some good news. Guest starring Natalie Smith, Eddie Kay Thomas, Daniel London and Madison Ferris. TV-14

Season 21 episode 20, “The Things We Have to Lose” – 04/23/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases. Guest starring Carmen Berkeley, Bea Cordelia, Jenna Stern, Grace Narducci, Afi Bijou and Ben Davis.

It does feel somewhat appropriate to end the season with a big Carisi storyline, given how it was his movement into the prosecutor side of things that really kicked off a big chunk of the story this season to begin with. Consider that your unintended full-circle moment.

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU moving into season 21?

