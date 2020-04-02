





Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a whopping two hours’ worth of programming as the Super Nine were confirmed. In the end, though, we knew that the field would need to get whittled down — and there were a few singers who would be sent out of the game rather quickly.

This, of course, brings us to the end of the road for the White Tiger. The character brought a lot of enthusiasm and fun to the proceedings, but it was pretty clear early on that he wasn’t coming with a lot of vocal ability. That’s because underneath that mask, it was none other than NFL legend Rob Gronkowski. He’s recently retired from the game, so why not decide to go ahead and give this show a go?

We’ll admit that we’ve never been the biggest Patriots fan. Yet, we love what Gronk brought to the table for the majority of the season. He presented so much enthusiasm from the moment that he came on stage, and he really came up with some inventive ways to compensate for the fact that he wasn’t the best singer ever. He relied a little bit more on his dance moves and his ability to charm and entertain the crowd. He really worked to give his character personality.

Do we think that Gronk stuck around already over some better singers? Sure, but we get why he made it here. This is a show for families and, in the end, the Tiger brought a lot of fun to the proceedings. He’s someone kids could have rooted for, especially since there was such a big name underneath that mask.

