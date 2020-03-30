FBI season 2 finale promo: How the Chicago PD crossover plays out







Tomorrow night’s FBI season 2 finale is going to prove to be thrilling. How could it not be, all things considered? We’re coming off of one major crossover and leading right into another as Tracy Spiridakos of Chicago PD is bringing her character of Hailey Upton into this world.

Before we even get into the story of the episode itself, we should take some stock in the rarity of this situation. Think about how rare it is that we get a character from one network appearing on another! Yet, this move was allowed in part because it only benefits FBI to have a Chicago PD character, and since both shows share executive producers Dick Wolf and Rick Eid, there is a way to make it all flow creatively.

We know that Upton wasn’t sent to New York on vacation — it was punishment in a way for her recent pattern of behavior. Moving into this episode, she’s going to find her approach to solving crime come into conflict with some of what the bureau does. With Maggie gone at the moment, Upton will be teaming up with OA for a case. The promo below shows her having a rather no-holds-barred approach to getting intel, and we have to imagine that there will be a response of some sort to that on the other side.

Could this FBI – Chicago PD event become an annual event? We’re not sure about that, mostly because it takes a lot of work creatively to get characters from one city in the other. It feels similar in a way to where Chicago PD crossed over with Law & Order: SVU — they’re all in the same universe so it could happen. Yet, we don’t think crossovers will be the utmost priority over individual stories.

