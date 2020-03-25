Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Your season 2 guide







Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? For those wanting an answer to this said question, your answer lies within!

Alas, your answer also comes with a dose of not-so-great news. There is no new installment coming on the network this week, as NBC is choosing instead to pair up the finale of This Is Us with the premiere of a new show in Council of Dads. The idea here is to use the hit drama to push forward better ratings for their new one, and it’s a tried-and-true method that we’ve seen a number of networks do over the years.

Unfortunately, even next week you’ll still be waiting for the Ryan Eggold series to be back on the air. New episodes are slated at the moment to air on April 7, and it starts with one that will mark the debut of Daniel Dae Kim in a significant arc. This is also going to be a story that could feel a little close to home given some things that are going on in the real world at the moment.

For some other information, be sure to check out the full synopsis for this New Amsterdam episode below:

04/07/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An unknown, deathly strain of the flu causes chaos at the hospital. Meanwhile, a new doctor’s unorthodox medical practices test Sharpe’s patience. Guest starring Daniel Dae Kim. TV-14 L

Regardless of how much is left on New Amsterdam moving forward, know this: We’re going to be seeing some emotional stories play out from start to finish. Also, the lengthy renewal that the series has already more or less ensures that you don’t have anything to worry about when it comes to certain stories being left unaddressed. There will be time to take on just about anything that isn’t fully addressed here. (With that said, though, there’s no guarantee stories left in season 2 will be carried over into season 3 They could go in a different direction, as well.)

Are you missing New Amsterdam on the air?

Do you wish that there was a new installment coming on tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

