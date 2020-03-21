Killing Eve season 3: Was the trailer release delayed?







Earlier this week, we were seemingly promised something big in regards to Killing Eve season 3 — which may have very well been a trailer. Given that new episodes are slated to arrive next month, doesn’t now feel like the perfect time to explore things further?

Unfortunately, it seems like you’re going to have to be patient for a little while longer. In a post on Twitter, the series posted a couple of new photos saying that “plans change.” Clearly, this is not what they were originally hoping to do yesterday — our thinking is that with everything currently going on in the real world, the folks behind the scenes recognized that there were some other important things that they needed to take on.

The third season, we presume, will be well worth the wait as we continue to see the relationship between Eve and Villanelle develop further. There will be more twists, interesting locales, and the same biting-but-incredible tone we’ve witnessed within the first two seasons. This show has surged in popularity over the past couple of years for a reason, and it’s only going to get stronger from here on out! We’re excited to see how it performs, but of course more than anything we’re just excited to see the show itself.

Remember that if you do want to catch up on all things Killing Eve, there is a whole host of episodes available for everyone to check out over at Hulu. We know that a number of you may be on lockdown (rest assured, we can relate), and this could be something to help to pass the time a little bit. It’s definitely a fun watch, or even a re-watch if you’ve had a chance to see it already.

