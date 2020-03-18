Better Call Saul season 5 episode 6 promo: Jimmy, Kim walk a fine line







Better Call Saul season 5 is starting to crescendo, and it goes without saying that this is going to lead to some shocking situations in episode 6. This is an installment airing on AMC this coming Monday, and there’s a good chance you can expect some jaws to hit the floor throughout.

Think about some of the conflicts that are currently in motion. For example, Jimmy and Kim find themselves in a messy situation due to the Mr. Acker case. Jimmy’s representing him, Kim’s stuck on opposing counsel, and it doesn’t seem like there is any way they can get out of this situation. We’ve felt for a while that that a part of Kim wants to be like Jimmy without any of the Saul — she wants to help the little guy, and is willing to skirt a few rules to do it. She just doesn’t want to end up being picked up by Nacho like Jimmy was earlier this season. There’s still more of a line with her that she won’t cross.

Yet, her association with Jimmy — plus also her involvement in everything tied to Mr. Acker — could lead to her career stalling out sooner rather than later.

For more thoughts on this past Better Call Saul episode, remember to watch what we’ve got in the video below! After you check that out, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist.

So while Kim may face some concerns on Monday’s episode on this subject, Saul’s going to take advantage of an opportunity to film yet another over-the-top commercial. He’s going to do what he can to keep his business rolling forward, and that means embracing all of his crazy impulses.

Mike, meanwhile, still needs to figure out one thing — how does he want to live? We know that he will become Gus Fring’s enforcer-of-sorts, but there is a path that clearly gets him there. It’s not a path that he has embraced or figured out just yet. Time is of the essence to start building towards that scenario.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information regarding Better Call Saul, including more information on what lies ahead

Where do you foresee things going on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







