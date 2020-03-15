The 100 season 7 filming complete, EP praises Eliza Taylor







The 100 may have a potential prequel series coming in the future, but we’ve officially made it to the end of production — for good. The series is done, and it’s a strange, emotional thing for much of the cast and crew.

Think about all of the circumstances here — while many shows finished up work a day or so ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 100 pressed on, knowing that they were so close to the end of the show. Typically, this occasion would lead to parties, celebrations, and the like, but it’s hard to do that when there are so many concerns over public health. There are greater priorities.

For many, though, TV is an escape, and we have a feeling that Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services are either getting close to setting records are doing so outright. Past episodes of The 100 may be getting plenty of burn at the moment. The final season of this show will be premiering later this spring (read more about that here), and our hope is that those remaining episodes will give us a great sense of closure for Clarke and so many other central characters.

At the conclusion of filming for the final season, showrunner Jason Rothenberg took to Twitter and celebrated Eliza Taylor’s work — while also posting a reminder to the pandemic that is out there in the world.

That’s a wrap. Now stay safe. And wash your hands. #the100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) March 15, 2020

Just left set with the great @MisElizaJane and I have to say… she’s a treasure. Leaving the place we built together together for the last time was a special but bittersweet moment. #The100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) March 15, 2020

So when will we get more news on The 100 season 7? It wouldn’t be a shock if there was a new trailer or some additional footage unveiled when we get around to later this spring. They’re not going to want to wait too long. We are also wondering whether or not The CW would consider shifting up the premiere date — if COVID-19 is causing some of their other series to end early, they could benefit from making sure some other programs are on sooner rather than later.

What do you want to see on The 100 season 7?

Are you sad that the show is so close to coming to an end, once and for all? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







