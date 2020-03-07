Better Call Saul season 5 episode 4 promo: Howard ‘meets’ Saul







Better Call Saul season 5 episode 4 is poised to arrive on AMC Monday night, and the slow evolution of some of these characters is continuing.

Let’s kick things off here with one Jimmy McGill, who has already taken his character of Saul Goodman to some of the courts in Albuquerque. He knows who he is and, beyond just that, he knows what he wants. Some of the judges are starting to get familiarized with him — that doesn’t mean that they are fans, but they are working to better understand him nonetheless.

This also brings us to Hamlin, who is going to be sitting down to learn more about Saul. It’s something that was previously teased and maybe this was give us a better sense of where Howard fits in to this season. For a lot of season 4, he seemed to be struggling with the death of Chuck McGill. We definitely feel like he’s the sort of guy who will speak out against Saul — why in the world would he be happy over the sort of person he is becoming? He’s twisting and working the law to suit him.

As for what else the promo below highlights, you can see a good bit more drama with Mike as he contends with the aftermath of the shooting in the season 4 finale. The guilt over it is eating at him, and it’s also impacting the relationship with Stacey and his granddaughter Kaylee. He needs to figure out how to handle everything going on with him — otherwise, he’s going to lose some of these relationships and not have anywhere near the close bonds that he once did. We know that Mike has killed before, but he did have a certain code within his past life. Now, he has to figure out a new code and a path towards what is important.

For those wanting at least some answers as to how Mike becomes the ruthless person he was in Breaking Bad, this installment could be it.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information on Better Call Saul and what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







