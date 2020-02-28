Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, & Chicago PD renewed for 3 more years!







Consider this some of the enormous ratings news of the day — and it’s definitely something that has us floored!

Today, not only did NBC decide to go ahead and give renewals to Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, but they gave the greenlight so that all of them can be on the air for three more years! That means that Fire, the longest-running of the three shows, will be on the air until season 11. Meanwhile, Chicago PD has a run that lasts now until season 10, while Chicago Med is going to be on the air until at least season 8. These massive renewals come as Dick Wolf has inked a massive five-year deal with Universal Television that also includes One Chicago and Law & Order getting more clout on the Peacock streaming service. It’s a huge get for NBC and the franchise both, as the latter has generated some incredibly stable ratings.

Now, let’s share some statements from some of the people involved here.

Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment Chairman – “Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love … We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Dick Wolf – “I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years. This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

These aren’t the only three-season renewals that we’ve seen NBC issue as of late. Last year, This Is Us was renewed all the way through season 6, while New Amsterdam was recently granted a renewal through season 5. Clearly, this is a network wanting some stable programming across the board. (Law & Order: SVU was also renewed through season 24, and we’ll have more on that shortly.)

