Charmed season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Brace for ‘Sudden Death’







When you look at some of the first details for Charmed season 2 episode 14, it doesn’t take much to leave you potentially worried … very worried. With an installment entitled “Sudden Death,” it’s hard to imagine anything happy or sunshine-y coming up within this hour. You’re going to see some showdowns, shocking relevations, and probably a few things that leave you shouting at your TV and hoping for some more episodes to come around sooner.

Let’s go ahead and hand down some of the most unfortunate news with this episode now — by the time you finish watching “Sudden Death,” you may have to wait for a few weeks to see what’s coming up next. It’s true — we’re just coming out of a hiatus and yet, there could be another hiatus soon after the fact. The only silver lining here is that this could set up a solid, consistent run of episodes leading into the end of the season. That’s something to be prepared/excited for right now.

If you do want to score a few more details about what’s coming in this episode, be sure to check out the full Charmed season 2 episode 14 synopsis right now:

WORSE THAN EXPECTED – The Charmed Ones must track down an enemy to save one of their own. In the course of their mission, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) comes face to face with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) solicits Julian’s (guest star Eric Balfour) help, and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) uncover a monstrous truth. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stacey N. Harding directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Jeffrey Lieber (#214). Original airdate 2/28/2020

As worrisome as this title/synopsis is, we do remember this in the back of our mind — Charmed isn’t really meant to be some terribly depressing show. We think that there are reasons to be hopeful in the future for some of these characters, whatever that ends up being.

