American Idol 18 sneak peek: Kay Genyse has an unusual audition







There’s yet another new episode of American Idol airing on ABC this weekend, and things are going to be exciting! We have a new audition sneak peek right now featuring Kay Genyse, and there is certainly something to say about her confidence.

Let’s just say this first and foremost — Kay is a great personality. We’ve got no issue with her confidence since you need that if you want to be successful. Yet, there also does need to be a great vocal there to back it up! You have to be able to practice what you preach and for now, we’re not sure Kay is 100% there. She reminds us of some contestants we’ve seen over on The X Factor where they come on, thinking that they are ready to be a star, only to realize that there is a little bit more to it.

Want some more American Idol video discussion? Check out our take on the premiere episode at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember that you can also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. That’s where you will see reactions and a whole lot more all season.

This audition is going to generate the majority of its attention off of the fact that Katy Perry opted to bring Kay outside so she could perform in front of a crowd — the moment that this happened, the more that we realized that she was probably going to make it through. She thrives in this sort of environment! What she’s hopefully going to realize now is that she’s already got down being an entertainer and with that, she now has to shift the focus over to trying a few other things. Namely, she needs to figure out more how to hone in her voice and get a little bit of control over her intonation. She’s still young so there’s definitely going to be a chance for her to work on it.

In the end, Kay’s going to Hollywood — she’s at least got what she needed to get in order to make it to that next step.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now!

Would you put Kay Genyse forward on American Idol season 18?

Share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







