Outlander season 5: Caitriona Balfe talks story, acting on ‘Kelly & Ryan’







Outlander season 5 is inching closer to the latest episode airing on Starz this weekend. That means a chance for some more action, romance, and a whole lot more!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s focus on one of our captains in Caitriona Balfe. The actress and producer made an appearance this morning on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, where she did detail her role on the series this season, indicating that the historical conflict involving the British and the Regulators would be a focal point for a lot of action:

“This is going to be a really great season. The family has really established themselves … The Revolutionary War is looming, and there’s a lot of political stuff. Right now they’re with the losing side, so it’s trying to figure out how to maneuver to keep their family safe, but come out on the right side [of history].”

For those of you who are a little more interested about Caitriona’s life leading up to the show, she talked about attending acting school, and then getting back into the business after years of modeling. She moved out to Los Angeles in order to give things a go, and she was able to really discover some great things with a lot of hard work. Her story is an inspirational one, mostly because it’s hard for a lot of performers to really get an acting career off the ground when they are away from the craft for a time. Yet, she did that and she’s now a multiple Golden Globe nominee and someone who could be at the center of some awards-show attention again. After all, Outlander got off to a great start with the premiere, and we do think the table is set for a lot of wonderful stuff over the coming weeks.

