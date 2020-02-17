Good Girls season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A past foe returns!







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Good Girls season 3 episode 2? Tonight’s episode is going to serve as a reintroduction to this world, one that seems to be stuffed full of surprises. Beth’s going to have a new friend, there will be new opportunities for cash, and hopefully, there will still be some opportunities to laugh. This show is one of NBC’s consistently sleeper hits — it may not generate a lot of conversation, but it does tend to present some quality content week in and week out. (Of course, there’s a good chance that you’re just binge-watching the story and you don’t get to see the ins and outs every single week.)

If nothing else, the key art above should serve as your reminder that through thick and thin, the story of Good Girls is itself not changing all that much. This is about a few women trying to find a way to make it big … though their methods have a tendency to be frowned upon.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Girls season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

02/23/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Beth makes a choice that surprises those around her just as an old foe from the past returns. Meanwhile, Annie finds a helpful outlet on her road to self-improvement. TV-14

Don’t these old foes return at the worst possible times? Is it really possible that Annie’s way to improve herself may come with a few different snags? We do think there are some clear questions to think about at the moment with this show … but there’s probably not all that much of a clear answer for now. This is what you gotta watch for in the end!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Good Girls

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Girls season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to also stick around in the event you do want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







