The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Shaun’s confession







The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16 is going to bring you closer to the end of the season. What does that mean? Let’s just say we’re building towards some sort of enormously emotional conclusion. Shaun has been dealing with his feelings for a while, whether it be with Carly or Lea. We’ve also seen him try to handle more responsibility at work and also working to handle grief.

The good news is that Shaun may eventually find himself having more clarity before the season is over. Yet, at the same time there are going to be some rather unexpected results.

Want a few more details? Then check out the official The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

When Dr. Shaun Murphy makes an emotional confession, the result may not be as desired. Meanwhile, he becomes obsessed with performing an autopsy on a Jane Doe, which challenges his relationships at the hospital; and Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Marcus Andrews treat a male college student with a mysterious split personality disorder.

This episode has to be importance since we are so close to the end of the season — and the autopsy part of it could prove rather interesting. Why is Shaun becoming so obsessed here? There are a lot of different questions worth wondering here, including whether or not he is trying to distract from some other issues in his life. Also, if he focuses TOO much on this there is a chance that there will be a divide-of-sorts between him and some other members of the staff. Sure, some of the other doctors are clearly going to be busy in the interim — after all, just remember the fact that Morgan, Claire, and Dr. Andrews have a lot of other stuff going on.

This is an episode entitled “Autopsy,” but we’d argue this — it’s about a look within Shaun just as much as the autopsy that he is conducting.

