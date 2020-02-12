FBI: Most Wanted episode 6 spoilers: To stop a cult leader







FBI: Most Wanted episode 6 is an installment that is coming onto CBS next week, and it’s going to be a story befitting of the show’s title.

Cult leaders are some of the most dangerous criminals for any law-enforcement agency to take out. It’s one thing to have to do battle against a single person; now, you’ve got that person and then also a flock of people around him. These are people who would be willing to die, more than likely, for the sake of the “cause.” This episode will revolve a race against time, one where the FBI is going to have to figure out a way to separate all of these individuals. If they can convince some of the followers to walk away, it will make their job so much easier.

In the end, there are still no guarantees — the last thing that you want to do is have some sort of dramatic face-off with a bunch of people, but if that’s what is required to make the world a little bit safer, we’re sure that it will happen.

Want to get a few more updates now on what’s coming? Then we suggest that you check out the FBI: Most Wanted episode 6 synopsis right now:

“Prophet” – A cult leader and his most trusted followers go on the run after he orders the murder of his own family. As Jess and the team race to find them, they uncover the self-proclaimed prophet’s conman past, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The best thing that this episode of FBI: Most Wanted can continue to do is keep people invested –this is a show that is still in the “finding itself” phase of the operation. If it can keep its overall audience, it’ll be setup for the long-term future rather well.

