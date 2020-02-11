Manifest season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Understanding, meet paranoia







Manifest season 2 episode 7 is a story that carries with it the title of “Emergency Exit” — and the drama is going to reach new heights. The more that some of the passengers learn about the callings, the more they could feel a sense of unease. They’re going to struggle with the purpose and trying to find the right way to move forward.

Of course, we also imagine that there’s going to be a lot of tension as well between the passengers and those who are afraid of them … just as there’s also tension within the Believers. Ben is super-concerned about Olive getting closer to them, and that’s why he has done whatever he can in order to create some distance there. We imagine that this is going to continue here, but is Ben distracting himself too much? Is he going to be able to focus on some other stuff that matters?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Manifest season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

02/17/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Tensions flare as the passengers of Flight 828 finally come to understand the meaning of their increasingly terrifying callings. Afraid of losing his daughter to the Church of the Believers, Ben confronts Adrian. Zeke challenges Michaela’s trust, and Saanvi seeks help from an old flame. TV-14

We’re pretty much around the halfway point of the season and because of that, we think that everything is going to accelerate. The story has to in order for it to reach its potential. We’re very worried for Saanvi, just as we’re worried about the stability of Zeke and Michaela given that there is some chaos already between them. They may have feelings together, but will that be enough?

