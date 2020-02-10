All American season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Is Spencer ready for football?







All American season 2 episode 13 is an installment that is coming onto The CW next week, and it’ll be in part about Spencer’s next move. It’s not easy to get better after a life-altering injury … not that this should really surprise anyone. Daniel Ezra’s character has been in recovery and he wants to focus on the light at the end of the tunnel. He wants to be better, and he wants to get back to football. He knows that this is an important time for him given that recruiters are on the prowl and this is one of the best times to impress them.

So while it’s admirable that Spencer wants to push himself, the question is this — is he pushing himself too hard? Is he setting himself up for some sort of fall down the road? You gotta consider that as a possibility.

If you’re interested in getting a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full All American season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

SPEAKING UP – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is ready to get back to football in order to impress recruiters, but he must prove to Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) he is not pushing himself before he is ready. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is excited about her and Coop’s (Bre-Z) music, but Coop is distracted about what is going on in the streets. Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles in believing Asher (Cody Christian) and turns to Billy for help. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) does the right thing and steps up in a big way to help a friend. Meanwhile, as the District Attorney’s race is almost over, Laura (Monet Mazur) tries not to get sidetracked by her opponents smear campaign. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Micah Cyrus (#213). Original airdate 2/17/2020.

While Spencer may be fighting to move forward, rest assured that there are some consequences of the shooting that are going to play out. There are only a few episodes left after episode 13, so be prepared for the pace to move rather quickly … and for the ending to be somewhat dramatic.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on All American, including other details on the past

What do you want to see when it comes to All American season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







