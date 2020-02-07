Vikings season 6 spoilers: Could Rollo or Floki return?







Vikings season 6 may not be returning to History for many more months, but that isn’t stopping us from asking questions! We know that the History series has a lot of great content still to deliver, and we say that even knowing that there are many mysteries afoot. Take, for example, the uncertain status of Bjorn, whose life seemed to be very much in the balance on this past episode.

Want some more Vikings video discussion? Check out our take on important things to know entering the second half of this season below! Once you do that, be sure to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates! You can view other updates, including reaction videos to episodes, over at our playlist.

For the sake of this article, we want to focus on the possibility of some other characters finding their way back to the show. Take, for example, someone like Clive Standen’s Rollo or even Floki, whose fate seems to be very much unclear still after the great volcano incident in the past.

Speaking in a recent postmortem interview on the finale (to TV Guide), executive producer Michael Hirst said the following on the specific subject of a Rollo return:

My lips are sealed. I couldn’t possibly say. But it is certainly possible that there is a return for one or more of our original characters.

In general, you could take that quote and apply it to a number of familiar faces from the past. Rollo and Floki are at the top of our personal wishlist, though, mostly because there are some interesting story and nostalgia-related reasons to bring them back. (Of course, having a cameo from Ragnar or Lagertha could be interesting depending on the context, but those two characters are confirmed dead.) Rollo still has many stories still to tell within the history books, which is probably one of the reasons why there are folks clamoring for a spin-off. (It doesn’t seem like the follow-up series at Netflix will be about that, but we miss Standen as a part of the show’s universe.)

For more news on the future of Bjorn, be sure to visit the link here.

Who do you want to see on Vikings season 6 before the end?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other insight. (Photo: History.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







