The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Tammy, Mykenna, Hannah Ann, & Chile







Before we get to the arrival of The Bachelor episode 6, there is one thing worth noting: It’s airing on Wednesday night! There are two episodes this week, and that means an opportunity to get to know some of the remaining women a little bit better.

Well, over the three hours that we got of the show tonight, it’s clear that there was so much more than we ever bargained for. How else can you explain the fact that we ended up seeing Tammy vs. Kelsey hit the level that it did — or, Sydney and Tammy going at it a little bit later? This was MESSY on top of messy on top of messy, and we don’t have any real clarity beyond just that Kelley and Madison must think that they’re too good for the madness right now.

Oh, and you better believe that there is a storm still coming. Based on the promo that we saw for what’s coming up next, all signs point towards Mykenna and Tammy being at the center of some drama — in general, it just feels like Tammy meddled where she shouldn’t have and got herself in SO much trouble for it. She now has her back up against the wall while people like Kelsey are still very much mixed up in it, as well.

As for what else you can expect to see coming up, go ahead and prepare for some romance as it seems like Hannah Ann is — finally, going to be getting a one-on-one date of her own. We’ll see what happens there.

