SEAL Team season 3 spoilers: The latest round of casting news







We haven’t been able to write all that much about SEAL Team season 3 as of late, mostly because the show’s been off the air since 2019!

Yet, we are at least rather thrilled to be sharing a new dose of casting news right now — it’s a way to help set the table and prepare ourselves for some new episodes a little bit later on this month.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see the following two characters play an important role in the back half of the season.

Hannah – Consider this a blast from Sonny’s past. She is his longtime childhood friend, someone who is confident and able to push Sonny to be the best person he can be. Because she’s known him for such a long time, she may be a little bit more capable of knowing precisely what buttons to push. We’re going to see her played by none other than Witches of East End alum Rachel Boston.

Michael “Dirty Mike” Chen – Here we have a “seasoned, hard-charging SEAL Team operator,” someone who is fiercely independent and doesn’t always do what anyone expects. In a lot of ways that can be great, but it can become a problem if you’re working with a group like Bravo Team. We’re not altogether sure that this is the sort of place where you really feel good having a wild card around. This character is played by iZombie alum Tim Chiou.

In general, the folks over at CBS have kept the finer details under wraps about SEAL Team season 3, but we cannot say that we’re altogether surprised about that. This is a show that doesn’t want to give too much away too soon, but we feel like tonally, not all that much is going to change around. This is still poised to be an action-packed and fast-paced show that balances military missions with how characters cope with life away from them.

