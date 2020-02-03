Super Bowl commercials: John Legend, Chrissy Tiegen, & Genesis







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider CarterMatt your source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

For this article, we come bringing to you a brand-new ad from Genesis, one that revolves around John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen intent on turning the industry upside down. They want to be game-changers, and they are pretty effective at doing so.

The pitch – This commercial was really all about Chrissy saying goodbye to old luxury and introducing the new — it’s something that is fun, luxurious, and lighthearted in the end. It also mentions Legend’s title as Sexiest Man Alive. It’s all about working to make luxury fun.

So what works about this commercial? We think the approach here is fun, since it skewers a lot of preconceived notions about the opulent world. Using Tiegen as an introduction to the Genesis world is smart, since she is this new face of modern celebrity and someone exceptional at leveraging social media. Add to this John Legend and you’ve got a fun, snappy television commercial. You can argue that this commercial doesn’t do a whole lot to appeal to people outside of Chrissy and John’s fanbase … but how many more people does Genesis really need? The goal here is to get people talking and guess what? There’s a good chance that they succeeded in that. That’s probably especially important when you consider that Genesis is not necessarily the biggest name in the car world.

While this wasn’t the funniest commercial on the night, we would argue that it was fun and it accomplished much of what we wanted to in advance.

