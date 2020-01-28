Manifest season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Coordinated Flight’ details







Next week on NBC, you’re going to get Manifest season 2 episode 5 on the air. We’re considering it a story with more questions, and we have to hope on some level that there are answers sprinkled in.

What are we looking at here? It’s coming in the aftermath of some of Saanvi’s research getting leaked over to the Major, and there have to be questions about the safety of ALL of the Flight 828 passengers moving forward. There are also other questions to ponder as to the future of Zeke and Michaela’s relationship. It clearly turned romantic at the end of this past episode, but there’s no sign necessarily that it will stay that way. Manifest is a show of ebbs and flows, and we have to assume that even more are coming through the weeks ahead.

For a few more details now all about the subject of what lies ahead, we suggest that you simply take a look at the Manifest season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

02/03/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Grace and Cal are involved in a suspicious hit-and-run, Ben is determined to get to the bottom of it. Michaela investigates a brutal attack at the Church of the Believers, but finds her efforts stymied by Adrian’s refusal to cooperate. Zeke is tested when he tries to make amends with someone from his past. Guest starring Jared Grimes, Danielle Burgess and Olli Haaskivi. TV-14

The most notable thing to us about all of this is what’s going on with Grace and Cal. Who would want to strike them? Well, we do know for starters that there are a lot of people who have some significant axes to grind with Flight 828 survivors — also, we’ve seen a strong reaction to Grace’s pregnancy before. This is an unpredictable world and within that, a number of unpredictable things are going to happen.

