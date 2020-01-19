Station 19 season 3 episode 2 spoilers, memories from Ben’s past







While Thursday night may technically serve as the premiere episode, Station 19 season 3 episode 2 may be when the story feels more familiar. The premiere is themed around a crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy, and it could be rather hard to catch up on where all of the firefighters are in their lives. At the end of the month, some of those opportunities could be a little bit more plentiful.

The new Seattle fire chief is introduced to Station 19 and leaves the crew skeptical after his visit. Later, the firefighters are called to a department store fire caused by exploding fireworks, which triggers painful memories from Ben’s past and inspires him to pursue a new endeavor. Maya advocates for herself and her career, while Jack becomes more intertwined with an acquaintance; and Andy and Ryan have a heart-to-heart.

Within this episode, one of the most engaging parts of it will likely be seeing what’s going on with the new fire chief. How will they impact life at the station? We feel like this is one of the hardest parts with any job — you think that things are going great, only for someone to barge in and suddenly tell you that you’re not anywhere near as good as you thought. Be prepared for a ton of tension there.

Meanwhile, diving into Ben Warren’s past is always something that we welcome, even if the venture is particularly painful. It could be a chance to learn about some stuff that we don’t even have opportunities to see on Grey’s Anatomy. Sure, it’s nice to get a lot of him over there, but a lot of the story often is viewed from Bailey’s point of view. This is a chance to change that.

