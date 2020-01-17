Better Call Saul renewed; season 6 to be final season







Today, we come bearing news that is both great and also sad — we’re nearing the end officially for Better Call Saul. AMC has confirmed that they have renewed the long-running Breaking Bad prequel, but season 6 will also be the show’s last. There has been some speculation over this for the past year or so, and it makes sense when you consider the length of this show relative to another in Breaking Bad.

For those wondering, the final season will begin filming later this year — it will run for 13 episodes, and premiere at some point in 2021. Here is what executive producer/showrunner Peter Gould had to say in a statement:

“From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true … We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

For some more Better Call Saul video coverage right now, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and also view our show playlist.

Meanwhile, here is what Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, had to add:

“Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding … It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which – five seasons in – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

Through this final season, we do hope to near the time in which Saul Goodman met Walter White … but also get a little bit of a better sense as to his future. Is it too much to ask to want to see him end up somewhere other than Cinnabon?

Related News – Check out more news on Better Call Saul!

Remember that season 5 for the series is going to premiere on February 23, and also share some of your expectations for the final season below! (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







