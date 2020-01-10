NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13 video: Deeks asks about Anna







NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13 is seemingly keeping up a recurring theme, and that is featuring Anna. Or, to be specific, it’s revolving around seeing how G. Callen is feeling about Anna at the moment.

Think back to the final installment of 2019, which carries with it the title of “Answers.” Within that, Callen made it clear to Sam that he wanted to do what he could in order to track down Bar Paly’s character and ensure that she was okay. That could end up being a central part of an upcoming episode, but it’s clear at the moment that we aren’t quite 100% there.

In the sneak peek below, it’s actually Deeks who starts to ask Callen about, more or less, what his priorities would be if he found out this was his last year on earth. Deeks brings up whether or not Callen is going to be looking for Anna, and he confirms that this is on his priority list. Here’s the problem — a lot has happened since way back when in Cuba. There’s a lot of time to wonder about what happened, and it could take some time in order to find her.

Want some more NCIS: Los Angeles video news, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our NCIS: Los Angeles playlist. We’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

The good news is that if Callen does really take on the quest of finding Anna, he’s got a lot of different resources at his disposal. Take, for example, the likes of Nell and Eric, who are fantastic at gathering various amounts of information/data. Meanwhile, we also know already that Hetty has contacts all over the world and she is rather adept at using them to her advantage. There’s a chance that Callen will find her, but it’s gonna take some patience. Let’s cross our fingers for some good news by the time we get around to the spring.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles!

What do you want to see coming for Callen and Anna on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other information on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







