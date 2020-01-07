All American season 2 episode 9 spoilers: ‘One of Them Nights’







Want to know what’s coming up on All American season 2 episode 9? Let’s just say we’re very excited for what’s ahead. We have to wait until January 20 to see it, but we have a feeling that it’s going to be worth the wait.

So what do we know right now? The title for this episode is “One of Them Nights,” and there’s a lot of emotional stuff that is going to be unfolding here. Spencer is going to have to patch things up with Dillan, Billy has some plans of his own, and there will be themes of conflict and friendship throughout. All American has done a good job of becoming over time a life show — sure, it’s also about football, but it’s about seeing how that game and the relationships around you shape your life. We know that it’s been a long wait since we’ve seen the show around, but it looks to be worth it.

To get a few more details right now, we strongly suggest that you see the All American season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

RE-CLAIM YOUR LIFE – Dillon (Jalyn Hall) is mad that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hasn’t been around, so Spencer tries to make it up to him by having him help sell tickets for Coop’s (Bre-Z) show, but they find themselves confronted by the police instead. Elsewhere, Coop is shook when faced with Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.), but luckily she knows Preach (guest star Kareem J. Grimes) is in her corner. Billy (Taye Diggs) tries to force Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) to hang out with him and make memories, but all doesn’t go to plan, giving Olivia an idea on reporting injustices. Meanwhile, Layla (Great Onieogou) bonds with a new friend who understands what she is going through, but she realizes that Spencer and Olivia are there for her, too. Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Erica Watson directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Cam’ron Moore (#209). Original airdate 1/20/2020.

If you haven't seen the promo for episode 9 as of yet, you can see that below.

