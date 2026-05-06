Who is Rif Hutton? NCIS airs title card tribute

Who is Rif Hutton? Following the events of tonight’s NCIS episode, you may have seen a title card “In memory of our friend in colleague.” This is someone who has a history with not just the flagship show, but also the overall universe dating all the way back to JAG.

Let us start with that show, as Hutton appeared in more than a dozen episodes of the military legal drama in the role of Alan Mattoni. From there, he played Marine General Phillip Braxton on the flagship NCIS and even went on to have a separate role on the Los Angeles spin-off. For those unaware, it is reasonably common for actors to play multiple roles within the same franchise over the years; it has also happened in the greater Law & Order world, with some actors even playing different parts across the same show.

Unfortunately, Hutton passed away last month after a long battle with glioblastoma. His wife Bridget Hoffman confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, and many of his colleagues over the years have since paid tribute. Hutton was a veteran of dozens of shows, whether it be live-action or animated projects in which he lent his voice. He also worked for several decades, with one of his more notable early credits coming in multiple episodes of Doogie Howser, M.D. as Dr. Ron Welch.

For those unaware, title card tributes are one of the best ways that a show can honor someone who was important to the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes. They will air across all future airings, which will allow viewers an opportunity to learn more about their life and legacy. It also serves as a way for the friends and family of the deceased to find an extra source of comfort, knowing that their loved one will have another chance to live on.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone who loved Hutton during this difficult time. We do hope that this tribute serves as a comfort.

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