The Night Agent season 4 will be final one on Netflix

We have known for a little while now that The Night Agent season 4 was going to be coming to Netflix down the road. With that being said, what we never imagined was that the end for the show overall would be just about here.

According to a report from Deadline, the action series starring Gabriel Basso is going to conclude with its upcoming batch of episodes. As for the reason why, the site notes that viewership has slipped over the past couple of seasons, and it is possible that this is a factor. However, we are at least happy that the powers-that-be are aware of the show’s future far enough in advance to allow there to be a proper conclusion — after all, this is not a luxury all shows get.

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In a statement, here is what creator / showrunner Shawn Ryan had to say on the subject:

“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey … I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

Our hope is that the fourth season of the series will premiere next year and who knows? There is a legitimate opportunity here for Ryan and the other powers-that-be to include a lot of various references to what came before. It only feels right to honor something properly that has meant a great deal from Netflix since its launch, especially when it comes to giving them a reliable action thriller.

What do you think about The Night Agent season 4 being the final one?

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