Fire Country season 4 finale spoilers: Is big cliffhanger coming?

When you think about some past seasons of Fire Country on CBS, it is easy to come into the finale expecting something big. There is going to be a ton of action, but will there also be a big cliffhanger?

As it turns out, not necessarily. This is a show that probably knows that they have to subvert expectations here and there. Also, remember that last season, they delivered one of the biggest cliffhangers imaginable — it would be hard to top that just one year later.

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From what we are hearing right now, the end of this season will be exciting. However, at the same time, there is not a lot of pressure to deliver the same sort of conclusion. For more, just take a look at what Jordan Calloway had to say to TV Insider:

I am excited about it. The incident is very intense, and it takes a lot of work. It’s a really great moment between Jake and Bode [Max Thieriot] of being there, having each other’s back, and trusting one another.

What I will say, though, is the ending of it, you can take a deep breath. You can take a breath. I’m glad that we’re giving the audience that as well, because it kind of allows us all to reset for Season 5 coming to you guys. And I’m really excited to see with the setup of all the different characters where we end this season, what that’s going to snowball into next season, and the character development that Eric [Guggenheim, new showrunner] is going to pull out because I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do, what he’s going to bring. I’m hoping really good storytelling, character storytelling, stuff that is relatable to our audience, that everybody feels like they have a voice heard because that’s what our show really is supposed to be. And so I’m really excited about that. I’m hoping that we’re giving voices to the audience and that they find themselves in these characters.

Given that Fire Country is changing showrunners, it does make sense to sort of offer up a blank slate. That could mean a number of different storylines and within that, we certainly hope that we’re going to see characters push themselves more than ever before. (We do recognize that we will be stuck waiting months between the end of one season and the start of the next.)

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Fire Country now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see entering the Fire Country season 4 finale?

Are you expecting a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

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