Chicago Med season 11 episode 20 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago Med season 11 episode 20 on NBC next week, what more can we say about it?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that “Hell Breaks Loose” was the penultimate story of the season. Whatever happens here, on some level, is going to be carrying into the finale. Even if they are not directly linked in terms of the plot, there could be some great thematic connections over the course of the hour.

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To get few more details now on said plot, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 11 episode 20 synopsis:

05/06/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gaffney is thrown into chaos when a prison riot overwhelms the E.D. Goodwin and Charles prepare for a high-stakes board meeting. TV-14

In the end, this is one of those Chicago Med episodes that we are always going to be excited about for many different reasons, especially when it comes to the chaos. Even if this is going to make for some hard times for the characters, that is good for us as a viewer.

As for Goodwin and Charles’ story, the two have clearly been through a lot since the start of the season and by virtue of that, we do want them to have some sort of victory here. Is that too much to ask for here?

No matter what…

Let’s just go ahead and remember that there is going to be a season 12 at the network, so you do not have to worry about that. The real question is how you want to set the tone for the next chapter — is it going to be something absolutely bonkers? Or, do you end up giving us something a little bit more emotional? We don’t mind that as long as it makes sense.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11 episode 20 when it airs?

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