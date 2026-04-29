Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, 4/29?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD to go along with it?

First and foremost, we really should kick things off here by simply noting that we would love nothing more than to get new installments of all three of these shows the rest of the season. However we are also near the start of May sweeps. By virtue of that, there is an easy argument to be made here that the network could have easily taken a small break before bringing everything back.

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Without further ado, though, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: That is not going to happen. Instead, there will be installments tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and they are coming out in exactly the way you would expect, with each containing some big character stories. There are only a few weeks to go in each season, so obviously there does need to be a certain amount of momentum now.

Want to learn something more about what is to come? Then be sure to check out the new synopsis for all three of the series below:

Chicago Med season 11 episode 19, “Exit Strategies” – 04/29/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A patient’s dangerous and complicated labor forces Hannah to confront her past. Lenox’s brother Kip shows up at Gaffney asking her for her help with a co-worker who was injured on the job. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 19, “Exit Point” – 04/29/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide investigates a fire at an abandoned store inhabited by squatters. Mouch pens a memoir about his life. TV-14

Chicago PD season 13 episode 19, “Going Back” – 04/29/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s investigation into a mysterious VHS tape found among his father’s belongings has unexpected consequences, sending the Intelligence Unit scrambling to uncover the truth behind a cold case. TV-14

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

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