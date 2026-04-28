The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Laura Dern signs on!

It appears as though The White Lotus season 4 has figured out their casting dilemma following the exit of Helena Bonham Carter.

According to a new report from Deadline, Laura Dern is reuniting with her Enlightened co-creator Mike White for the latest season of the anthology. Given their history working together, it is honestly quite surprising that she has not appeared until now. Some of that, we wonder, may have been intentional to allow the HBO hit to stand on its own two feet.

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As for Dern’s role, we should note that this is not going to be an identical role to the one played by Carter before her departure. This will be a character that is re-worked in order to fit the new actress, and we would not watch the new season just trying to make assumptions about what was once planned.

The quick turnaround on this casting should help to ensure, at least on some level, that there are no major bumps in the road for The White Lotus season 4 filming. Cameras started rolling in France earlier this month and while this is the first time the show has dealt with a casting change like this, they have certainly overcome obstacles in the past. Take, for example, having to film season 1 right in the midst of the global health crisis, a time in which HBO was desperate to get programming back amidst all the quarantining and shutdowns.

Hopefully, we are going to see this new iteration of the series at some point next year — while it does take some time to film, we see little reason to think this will not happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The White Lotus now, including the latest premiere-date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into The White Lotus season 4 with Laura Dern on board?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates on the way as we get closer to the season.

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