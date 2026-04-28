Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date, new details revealed!

We have been waiting for a long time to get some more details regarding Ted Lasso season 4 over at Apple TV. With that in mind, let’s just be grateful that we have some today!

This morning, the streaming service confirmed that on Wednesday, August 5, new episodes of the Jason Sudeikis series are going to be made available weekly. This will culminate in a finale in early October, meaning that Apple is going to understandably stretch out one of their bigger hits as long as they can.

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As for what lies ahead here in general, let us begin by sharing our official season 4 synopsis now:

In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here you can see the newly-released teaser, one that does offer up at least a small amount of insight on what the future will look like. For starters, Rebecca still seems to be with the pilot she first met back in season 3. Meanwhile, Roy Kent and Keeley are spending some time together, Ted is still greeted / heckled on the street, and the women’s team at AFC Richmond is going to be full of familiar faces. Also, it does seem like Ted’s son is going to be joining him in London this time around — but what is his relationship with Michelle like now? The whole Dr. Jacob storyline in season 3 was arguably the show’s biggest miss, something that felt unnecessarily cruel in a series that has otherwise tried to emphasize happiness and lighthearted charm amidst some occasional dark moments.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What are you most eager to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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