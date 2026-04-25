Fire Country season 4 episode 16: Are Jake, Violet engaged?

We knew coming into Fire Country season 4 episode 16 that there was potential for at least some romance — isn’t there often in this world?

Yet, even within this process, we never quite thought that we would see an engagement between Jake and Violet. Consider us thrilled but at the same time, also pleasantly surprised. The speech that he delivered during the proposal, at the spot in which they both met, was pretty darn beautiful. That is without even consider on some level whatever the future could hold for them now. We’re down for an Edgewater wedding, even if the last one we saw hardly went according to plan.

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Was it nice to see a lot of the other characters celebrating the two when the proposal happened? Sure, but it also took place at a point in the episode where we knew there was a chance something shocking could still take place after the fact. That came in the form of Roberta turning back up and completely shocking Manny. What does this mean for his own future? Time will certainly tell!

(Of course, we are also someone who looks at this sort of situation and almost immediately has more questions, especially when it comes to Gabriela and how much we miss that character.)

Ultimately, perhaps the best way to look at this particular Fire Country episode is a sturdy launching pad to the remainder of the season. Because of what we saw tonight, there is a chance that some events could dovetail into a number of other events moving forward. We are all for that, at least so long as the show manages to still surprise us at almost every opportunity that they can.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering the next Fire Country episode

What did you think about the overall events of Fire Country season 4 episode 16?

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