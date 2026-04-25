Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 10: Finale face-off

So as we look more in the direction of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 10 on Apple TV next week, one thing feels clear: We are going to see absolute chaos.

Think about where we are at this point. The setting is Skull Island, and you have Isabel Simmons working to fulfil her dangerous plan. We know that at this point, it involves Kong and Titan X both, and that leads to a whole lot of questions as to how far she is really willing to — but also, the same has to be said for Kentaro. If there is anything that we can say about him at this point, it is that he is the real x-factor entering this finale chapter. Isabel is clearly taking advantage of his grief to a certain extent, but could Cate or someone else open his eyes?

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If you look below, you can see the full Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 10 synopsis to get a better idea of just what is ahead:

Season finale. Kong and Titan X face off in a colossal clash that threatens to reshape Skull Island. Shaw embarks on a dangerous journey.

Is there a cliffhanger coming at the end of the finale?

While we cannot say anything for certain here, we would be honestly shocked if every loose end was tied up. This is a series that has done a good job already of setting the stage constantly for future events and in general, the Monsterverse is a big enough universe that you can still through a number of big-screen icons out there if you really want to do so. Obviously, we know that a lot of people are going to be watching for the monsters; yet, at the same time, the story needs to make sense for the people, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 10?

How do you think the finale will end? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

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