Running Point season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big premiere of season 2 today over at Netflix, is there a chance we are going to see a Running Point season 3 happen?

Of course, it goes without saying that we would love something more when it comes to the basketball comedy featuring Kate Hudson. When you consider the world of sports ownership, it is also quite clear that you are never going to run out of stories. Things can change so quickly, after all, and for a number of different reasons.

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With all of this in mind, let’s just say that the streaming service has a big decision on their hands the next several weeks. Nothing is confirmed as of yet for the future of Running Point, but there are reasons to bring it back. First and foremost, Hudson is a legitimately big star you want to keep working with. Also, there is a chance for the show to keep finding more of an audience. We would imagine that one of the biggest factors that the powers-that-be will look at here is performance from one season to the next. Retention is huge for a show like Running Point. If only 50% of people who watched season 1 come back, that could suggest that another chunk would bail leading into a season 3. These are important variables.

The biggest bit of advice we can give to anyone who loves the show is, at least for now, rather simple: Keep recommending it to your friends! Or, remind people that it is back. We don’t exactly think we can say that this is one of the bigger promotional campaigns for a TV show we’ve seen. In some ways, you can even argue that it has flown a little bit under the radar.

Do you want to see a Running Point season 3 renewal happen over at Netflix?

If so, what do you think the overall story here is going to be? Go aehad and let us know below and once you do, keep coming back for some additional updates.

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