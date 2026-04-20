CIA season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Blood Money’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into CIA season 1 episode 9 from start to finish. So what more can we say right now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that when it comes to banger episode titles, “Blood Money” has to be fairly high on the list. We are getting into a story here that is sure to be about danger and corruption, and of course new challenges for Colin and Bill both. We recognize that for a good chunk of CBS crime procedurals, action sequences are going to be front and center. However, this one is a little bit different. This is going to be a story as much about asset acquisition and social strategy as anything, and this is interesting given that this is the sort of thing the agency often relies upon in order to complete missions.

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To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full CIA season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Blood Money – A woman with intel on a dangerous terror leader connects Colin and Bill to a family business engaged in terror operations. Now, they must find and turn a new asset to take down the entire operation. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery, Monday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who need a reminder…

From here on out, we do think that the story is only going to get more intense. How can it not, given that there are only a few episodes remaining? In one way or another, we imagine that they are all going to prove exciting.

What do you most want to see moving into CIA season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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